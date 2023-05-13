NewsVideos
Karnataka Elections 2023: Siddaramaiah Says Karnataka Mandate Against Narendra Modi

Updated: May 13, 2023, 03:00 PM IST
Senior Congress leader and former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah today said that the mandate of Karnataka is against Narendra Modi, Amit Shah and JP Nadda. He said that the prime minister campaigned in Karnataka 20 times which no other PM has done in the past. "The mandate is against Narendra Modi, Amit Shah and JP Nadda. PM Modi came to Karnataka 20 times. No PM in the past campaigned like this," said Siddaramaiah on his party's victory in Karnataka elections. He said that this is the victory of a secular party as people of Karnataka wanted a stable government that delivers as promised.

