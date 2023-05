videoDetails

Karnataka Elections 2023: Siddaramaiah To Be Karnataka CM, DK Shivakumar His Deputy; Swearing-In On May 20

| Updated: May 18, 2023, 09:10 AM IST

Ending days of speculation, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday chose former CM Siddaramaiah to lead Karnataka, while DK Shivakumar will be the deputy CM. The oath taking ceremony is likely to be held on May 20 in Bengaluru.