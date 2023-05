videoDetails

Karnataka gets new candidate for New CM Race

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 17, 2023, 09:34 AM IST

The Congress may have achieved success by registering a big victory in the Karnataka Assembly, but now it is confused about the CM's chair. A tug-of-war was already going on between Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar to become the next CM of the state. Now another candidate has hit his stride to become the CM.