Karnataka Police Seized Rs 5.60 crore Cash from Bellary

|Updated: Apr 08, 2024, 08:04 AM IST
Karnataka Police Seized Cash: Police have recovered huge cash in Karnataka. Let us tell you that the police has seized Rs 5.60 crore cash from a person from Bellary, Karnataka. Besides, 3 kg gold has also been seized. The police are interrogating the person by taking them into custody.

