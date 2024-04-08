Advertisement
25 Year Old Dies Due to Drowning in GIP Water Park

Apr 08, 2024
Horrific Incident has come to light from Noida. A 25-year-old youth has died due to drowning in Noida's GIP Water Park. The name of the deceased is said to be Dhananjay. The mall manager has been accused of negligence.

