Jammu Kasmir Election: Mehbooba Mufti to contest elections from Anantnag Rajouri

|Updated: Apr 08, 2024, 07:24 AM IST
Mehbooba Mufti vs Ghulam Azad Nabi: The news is from Anantnag Rajouri of Jammu and Kashmir. In whose battle the two former Chief Ministers will be face to face. PDP President Mehbooba Mufti will contest against Ghulam Nabi Azad from this seat. Mehbooba Mufti will contest from Anantnag Rajouri Lok Sabha seat and Ghulam Nabi Azad is also in the fray from the same seat.

