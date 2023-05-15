videoDetails

Karnataka Polls results have shown path to Opposition: Sharad Pawar dubs Congress’ win as ‘message’

| Updated: May 15, 2023, 08:20 AM IST

Dubbing Congress’ win in the Karnataka Assembly Polls as a ‘message’, Nationalist Congress Party Chief Sharad Pawar on May 14 in Mumbai said that the poll results have ‘shown a path to the Opposition parties’. Taking Congress’s win into account despite being a single party in the polls, the NCP chief expressed confidence in a win that can defeat the BJP if the like-minded parties in other states come together.