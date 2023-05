videoDetails

Karnataka Result: Big political drama regarding CM post in Karnataka!

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 14, 2023, 02:26 PM IST

Congress has got majority in Karnataka assembly elections. The Congress won a bumper 135 seats and the BJP was reduced to just 66 seats. In Karnataka, the names of Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar are at the forefront of the race for the post of CM. The first meeting of the Legislature Party will be held in Bengaluru at 5.30 pm today.