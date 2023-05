videoDetails

Karnataka Voting: 8.26 percent polling till 9:30 am, Yediyurappa said - BJP will win with absolute majority

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 10, 2023, 10:56 AM IST

Over 5 crore voters will cast their votes at 58,545 polling stations in Karnataka. Where 2,615 candidates are in the fray. Former Karnataka CM and senior BJP leader BS Yeddyurappa said that BJP will win once again with full majority