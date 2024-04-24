Advertisement
Kartik Aryan's Cute Gesture: Clicking Pictures With Fans Wins Over Netizens

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Apr 24, 2024, 03:35 PM IST
In a recent fan meet Kartik Aryan showed his pure and genuine character. He earned the hearts of fans by taking the time to personally take pictures with people, instead of to just posing for the shots. His humble demeanor and connection with his fan base are made clear by this sweet act, bringing him praise and appreciate on social media.

