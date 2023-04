videoDetails

Kartoos recovered at Lucknow's Amausi Airport

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 07, 2023, 01:24 PM IST

A cartridge has been recovered from Lucknow's Amausi airport. This cartridge was found near counter number-6 of Indigo. Police handed over the cartridges to CISF which has been handed over by CISF to Sarojini Nagar Police.