Kasam Samvidhan Ki: 'Abuse' is uncountable, will 'answer' with votes?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 29, 2023, 11:00 PM IST

Targeting the Congress over Mallikarjun Kharge's 'poisonous snake' remark, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that the party and its leaders have abused him 91 times.