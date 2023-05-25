NewsVideos
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Are you going to lose on facts then with the help of lies?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 25, 2023, 11:20 PM IST
In the matter of survey of Gyanvapi campus, the Allahabad High Court has reserved its decision after hearing the arguments of both the sides. The Muslim side said that Mughal ruler Aurangzeb was not cruel and had not ordered the demolition of the temple. On this, the National President of All India Hindu Mahasabha, Swami Chakrapani Maharaj took a dig at the Muslim side. Tomorrow there is a hearing in the Allahabad High Court regarding the ASI survey.

