Kasam Samvidhan Ki: BJP spokesperson attacks left leader

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 19, 2023, 11:17 PM IST

After the death of Atiq Ahmed, his wife Shaista is absconding. Shaista is also a real estate businessman. Atiq Ahmed's black business is from Uttar Pradesh to Delhi. In Kasam Samvidhan Ki, the BJP spokesperson told the leader of the Left that you should prepare to go to jail.