Kasam Samvidhan Ki: BJP spokesperson sharp attack on PDP

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 30, 2023, 12:06 AM IST

PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti has given a big statement. Mehbooba Mufti has said that the pillars of democracy are shaking in the country and there is a need to save the soul of democracy. But while giving this statement, Mehbooba Mufti has given the example of ongoing violence in Israel and France. In Kasam Samvidhan Ki, BJP spokesperson Shazia Ilmi said that PDP has done Hindu-Muslim more.