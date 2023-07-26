trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2640971
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Congress Spokesperson attacks PM Modi!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 26, 2023, 11:24 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is inaugurating the redeveloped International Exhibition-cum-Convention Center ie IECC in New Delhi. The 18th G-20 meeting will be held in this convention center from 9 to 10 September. In which the most influential global leaders of the world will reach to participate. This is handing over to the country a complex with modern facilities and splendid architecture. This complex of government agency India Trade Promotion Organization ie ITPO is spread over 123 acres. IECC is one of the world's leading exhibition and convention centres. This complex is the largest meetings..incentive..conference and exhibition center of the country.
