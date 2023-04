videoDetails

Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Delhi's health ministry ran from Tihar for 8 months, says political analyst Shivam Tyagi

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 19, 2023, 11:19 PM IST

After the death of Atiq Ahmed, his wife Shaista is absconding. Shaista is also a real estate businessman. Atiq Ahmed's black business is from Uttar Pradesh to Delhi. In Kasam Samvidhan Ki, political analyst Shivam Tyagi said that Delhi's health ministry was run from Tihar for 8 months.