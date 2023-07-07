trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2631884
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Equal rights but why there is a ruckus on UCC? What are Muslim leaders saying? PM Modi

|Updated: Jul 07, 2023, 12:58 AM IST
The Modi government's move on UCC has once again created a ruckus. Political statements are continuously coming out after PM Modi's statement on UCC. Muslim leaders are strongly opposing it. However, no draft of UCC has come out so far. Muslim Personal Law Board has also issued a letter to register a protest on UCC, in which a QR code has also been given. While the BJP is telling it is in the interest of the country, many Muslim leaders are calling it a conspiracy to end Islam.
Cre Trending Videos

All Videos

DNA: Torrential rain... There was an outcry, 'deluge' due to rain । Delhi Monsoon । weather updates
play icon3:10
DNA: Torrential rain... There was an outcry, 'deluge' due to rain । Delhi Monsoon । weather updates
DNA: Threads will open the thread of Twitter?, Twitter vs Threads..Kisme Kitna Dum?
play icon10:43
DNA: Threads will open the thread of Twitter?, Twitter vs Threads..Kisme Kitna Dum?
DNA HISTORY: Rabies vaccine successfully tested in 1885
play icon2:26
DNA HISTORY: Rabies vaccine successfully tested in 1885
DNA: 'Countdown' of Chandrayaan-3 Mission, Complete 'Date Sheet' of Chandrayaan-3 Mission
play icon24:23
DNA: 'Countdown' of Chandrayaan-3 Mission, Complete 'Date Sheet' of Chandrayaan-3 Mission
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: If there is no threat from Criminal Law then how does Islam come under threat from Civil Law?
play icon6:7
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: If there is no threat from Criminal Law then how does Islam come under threat from Civil Law?
CRE Recommended Videos

Trending Videos

DNA: Torrential rain... There was an outcry, 'deluge' due to rain । Delhi Monsoon । weather updates
play icon3:10
DNA: Torrential rain... There was an outcry, 'deluge' due to rain । Delhi Monsoon । weather updates
DNA: Threads will open the thread of Twitter?, Twitter vs Threads..Kisme Kitna Dum?
play icon10:43
DNA: Threads will open the thread of Twitter?, Twitter vs Threads..Kisme Kitna Dum?
DNA HISTORY: Rabies vaccine successfully tested in 1885
play icon2:26
DNA HISTORY: Rabies vaccine successfully tested in 1885
DNA: 'Countdown' of Chandrayaan-3 Mission, Complete 'Date Sheet' of Chandrayaan-3 Mission
play icon24:23
DNA: 'Countdown' of Chandrayaan-3 Mission, Complete 'Date Sheet' of Chandrayaan-3 Mission
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: If there is no threat from Criminal Law then how does Islam come under threat from Civil Law?
play icon6:7
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: If there is no threat from Criminal Law then how does Islam come under threat from Civil Law?
muslim on ucc,muslims on ucc,muslims on common civil code,pm modi statement on ucc,debate on ucc,hindu vs muslim,pm modi on uniform civil code,UCC,narendra modi on uniform civil code,uniform civil code in hindi,uniform civil code in india,Indian democracy,uniform civil code news,uniform civil code india,uniform civil code debate,kasam samvidhan ki,Zee News,Lok Sabha Elections 2024,rashid sharif simplb,Muslim personal law,uniform civil code kya hai,BJP,