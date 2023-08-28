trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2654846
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: From 'Mind' of 23 to 'Game' in 24?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 28, 2023, 10:08 PM IST
The third meet of national opposition I.N.D.I.A. will give a clarion call of ‘Chale Jao BJP’ (Go Away BJP) during its two-day Mumbai conclave from August 31-September 1, a top Congress leader said here on Monday. State Congress President Nana Patole said that various political parties around the country have united against the ‘tyrannical’ rule of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and have made a thunderous fist called I.N.D.I.A. to give a unified challenge.
