Kasam Samvidhan Ki: General Secretary of Muslim World League Dr Al-issa gave a big statement in front of Ajit Doval

|Updated: Jul 12, 2023, 12:00 AM IST
A meeting was held in Delhi regarding Islam. Former Law Minister of Saudi Arabia and Secretary General of the Muslim World League, Muhammad Bin Abdul Karim Al-issa attended the meeting. This meeting has taken place at a time when the country's Muslims are confused between reality and rumors regarding UCC. Mohammed bin Abdul Karim Al Isa, General Secretary of the Muslim World League, who came to India from Mecca, has given a big statement on India. He has described Indian history and diversity as commendable.
