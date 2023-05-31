NewsVideos
videoDetails

Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Had 'Sanatan' been there, would the witness have been saved?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 31, 2023, 01:58 AM IST
In Delhi, a minor girl named Sakshi was stabbed 16 times in public by a boy named Sahil, then she was killed by repeatedly crushing her with a stone. Full name- Mohammad Sahil Sarfaraz... who has been sent on police remand for two days by the court. Sakshi was cremated today. Many leaders reached his house. The Delhi government also gave compensation. Watch today's debate on this big issue in Kasam Samvidhan Ki.

All Videos

Taal Thok Ke: The last IPL of 'Dhoni'! 'Dhoni' THE BEST in Ahmedabad
50:50
Taal Thok Ke: The last IPL of 'Dhoni'! 'Dhoni' THE BEST in Ahmedabad
Baat Pate Ki: Sahil Khan made a reel on Lord Shankar's song, Hindu daughter Sakshi got trapped!
36:55
Baat Pate Ki: Sahil Khan made a reel on Lord Shankar's song, Hindu daughter Sakshi got trapped!
Deshhit: Dhoni's magic in Pakistan!
6:29
Deshhit: Dhoni's magic in Pakistan!
Deshhit: Pakistanis became a 'devotee' of Dhoni!
28:55
Deshhit: Pakistanis became a 'devotee' of Dhoni!
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: 'Islamic Jihadis killed Hindus'
8:54
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: 'Islamic Jihadis killed Hindus'

Trending Videos

50:50
Taal Thok Ke: The last IPL of 'Dhoni'! 'Dhoni' THE BEST in Ahmedabad
36:55
Baat Pate Ki: Sahil Khan made a reel on Lord Shankar's song, Hindu daughter Sakshi got trapped!
6:29
Deshhit: Dhoni's magic in Pakistan!
28:55
Deshhit: Pakistanis became a 'devotee' of Dhoni!
8:54
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: 'Islamic Jihadis killed Hindus'
kasam samvidhan ki,Delhi murder case,sakshi murder case,sakshi jhabroo,Sahil Jhabroo,police custody sahil,Jhabroo,sahil police custody,Delhi News,delhi girl murdered today sakshi,Delhi murder news,delhi sakshi murders update,Delhi news today,delhi news live,delhi girl murdered real video,delhi sakshi muder cctv video,delhi sakshi news,delhi sakshi hatyakand,delhi sakshi news today,shahabad murder case,breaking,