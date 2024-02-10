trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2719875
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Haldwani protest against demolition of madrasa, masjid, curfew imposed

|Updated: Feb 10, 2024, 12:52 AM IST
Follow Us
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami has made a big announcement on the rioters of Haldwani violence. Police personnel and administration employees who had gone to remove illegal madrassa and mosque in Banbhulpura of Haldwani were attacked by anarchist elements. The city team had reached Malik's garden to remove illegal encroachment, on which the miscreants started pelting stones. After that a series of statements also started. Tauqeer Raza also gave a controversial statement.

All Videos

DNA: Why Violence Erupts in Uttarakhand's Haldwani?
Play Icon19:05
DNA: Why Violence Erupts in Uttarakhand's Haldwani?
Taal Thok Ke: Modi's plan for 2024 Lok Sabha Elections
Play Icon40:39
Taal Thok Ke: Modi's plan for 2024 Lok Sabha Elections
Tension in Bareilly after Tauqeer Raza's 'jail bharo' call over Gyanvapi
Play Icon08:07
Tension in Bareilly after Tauqeer Raza's 'jail bharo' call over Gyanvapi
Baat Pate Ki: 'Giving Bharat Ratna has become necessary...', says Swami Prasad Maurya on Bharat Ratna
Play Icon30:47
Baat Pate Ki: 'Giving Bharat Ratna has become necessary...', says Swami Prasad Maurya on Bharat Ratna
Haldwani Violence Update: NSA will be invoked against Rioters
Play Icon26:56
Haldwani Violence Update: NSA will be invoked against Rioters

Trending Videos

DNA: Why Violence Erupts in Uttarakhand's Haldwani?
play icon19:5
DNA: Why Violence Erupts in Uttarakhand's Haldwani?
Taal Thok Ke: Modi's plan for 2024 Lok Sabha Elections
play icon40:39
Taal Thok Ke: Modi's plan for 2024 Lok Sabha Elections
Tension in Bareilly after Tauqeer Raza's 'jail bharo' call over Gyanvapi
play icon8:7
Tension in Bareilly after Tauqeer Raza's 'jail bharo' call over Gyanvapi
Baat Pate Ki: 'Giving Bharat Ratna has become necessary...', says Swami Prasad Maurya on Bharat Ratna
play icon30:47
Baat Pate Ki: 'Giving Bharat Ratna has become necessary...', says Swami Prasad Maurya on Bharat Ratna
Haldwani Violence Update: NSA will be invoked against Rioters
play icon26:56
Haldwani Violence Update: NSA will be invoked against Rioters