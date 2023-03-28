videoDetails

Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Has there been a rift in the Aghadi over Savarkar?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 28, 2023, 12:02 AM IST

Congress party seems to be very aggressive about Rahul Gandhi. Congress did Satyagraha at Rajghat in Delhi. So today the Congress MPs came in black clothes to take part in the proceedings of the Parliament. Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary and Sonia Gandhi herself went to Parliament wearing black clothes. Watch today's debate on this big issue in Kasam Samvidhan Ki.