NewsVideos
videoDetails

Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Has there been a rift in the Aghadi over Savarkar?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Mar 28, 2023, 12:02 AM IST
Congress party seems to be very aggressive about Rahul Gandhi. Congress did Satyagraha at Rajghat in Delhi. So today the Congress MPs came in black clothes to take part in the proceedings of the Parliament. Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary and Sonia Gandhi herself went to Parliament wearing black clothes. Watch today's debate on this big issue in Kasam Samvidhan Ki.

All Videos

Ancient Egypt Excavation Uncovers 2,000 Mummified Sheep Heads Unearthed In Egypt Temple
Ancient Egypt Excavation Uncovers 2,000 Mummified Sheep Heads Unearthed In Egypt Temple
After being disqualified, Rahul Gandhi asked to leave the govt residence within a month
After being disqualified, Rahul Gandhi asked to leave the govt residence within a month
DNA: The call that makes you angry!
18:5
DNA: The call that makes you angry!
Meeting of country's opposition parties at Mallikarjun Kharge's house, Sonia-Rahul also reached
4:4
Meeting of country's opposition parties at Mallikarjun Kharge's house, Sonia-Rahul also reached
DNA: 'Project Report' of construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya
18:59
DNA: 'Project Report' of construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya

Trending Videos

Ancient Egypt Excavation Uncovers 2,000 Mummified Sheep Heads Unearthed In Egypt Temple
After being disqualified, Rahul Gandhi asked to leave the govt residence within a month
18:5
DNA: The call that makes you angry!
4:4
Meeting of country's opposition parties at Mallikarjun Kharge's house, Sonia-Rahul also reached
18:59
DNA: 'Project Report' of construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya
kasam samvidhan ki,Congress protest,congress black protest,Congress,congress protest news,congress mp wearing black,congress protest today,Congress protest in Delhi,black cloth congress protest,Black Protest,congress protest over rahul gandhi disqualified,day 2 of congress protest,congress protest day 2,congress black dress,congress black protests,congress black friday,congres black protest,congress black dress protest,youth congress protest in jantar mantar,