Kasam Samvidhan Ki: If Shaista's name was Sunita, says BJP spokesperson

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 24, 2023, 10:04 PM IST

Many things like Atiq Ahmed being an arms dealer, taking arms supplies from Pakistan and delivering them to the terrorists are under investigation. The BJP spokesperson surrounded the Samajwadi Party spokesperson and said that if Shaista's name was Sunita, curd would have frozen in her mouth.