NewsVideos
videoDetails

Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Is CM Yogi's mission incomplete in the Umeshpal murder case?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Apr 14, 2023, 12:22 AM IST
Mohammad Ghulam and Asad Ahmed, who were involved in the Umeshpal murder case, have been encountered by the UP STF today. After which the leaders of political parties have already declared this encounter a murder before the court. Former Chief Minister of UP Mayawati and Akhilesh Yadav have expressed their pain. So on the same encounter, AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi was seen shouting. He also accused the Yogi government of conducting encounters in the name of religion. Watch today's debate on this big issue in Kasam Samvidhan Ki.

All Videos

Police take Mafia Atiq Ahmed and Ashraf out of Naini Jail
11:28
Police take Mafia Atiq Ahmed and Ashraf out of Naini Jail
DNA: UP STF's big encounter!
46:44
DNA: UP STF's big encounter!
Watch Video: Shubman Gill's half-century, 'Gujarat' Titans' victory
9:54
Watch Video: Shubman Gill's half-century, 'Gujarat' Titans' victory
Deshhit: Atiq Ahmed cries on his son's encounter
9:8
Deshhit: Atiq Ahmed cries on his son's encounter
DNA: Need one more dose for new variant?
17:53
DNA: Need one more dose for new variant?

Trending Videos

11:28
Police take Mafia Atiq Ahmed and Ashraf out of Naini Jail
46:44
DNA: UP STF's big encounter!
9:54
Watch Video: Shubman Gill's half-century, 'Gujarat' Titans' victory
9:8
Deshhit: Atiq Ahmed cries on his son's encounter
17:53
DNA: Need one more dose for new variant?
kasam samvidhan ki,asad ahmed encounter,asad ahmed,asad ahmed atiq ahmad,Atiq Ahmed son encounter,asad ahmed encounter in jhansi,atiq ahmed son asad ahmed,asad ahmed encounter live,asad ahmad encounter,asad ahmed encounter news,atique ahmed encounter,Atiq Ahmed,Atique Ahmed,atiq ahmad encounter,atiq ahmed son asad encounter,atiq ahmed son asad,asad ahmed latest news,atiq ahmed encounter,asad ahmed news,atiq ahmad son,atiq ahmed son,yogi on asad ahmed,