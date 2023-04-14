videoDetails

Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Is CM Yogi's mission incomplete in the Umeshpal murder case?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 14, 2023, 12:22 AM IST

Mohammad Ghulam and Asad Ahmed, who were involved in the Umeshpal murder case, have been encountered by the UP STF today. After which the leaders of political parties have already declared this encounter a murder before the court. Former Chief Minister of UP Mayawati and Akhilesh Yadav have expressed their pain. So on the same encounter, AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi was seen shouting. He also accused the Yogi government of conducting encounters in the name of religion. Watch today's debate on this big issue in Kasam Samvidhan Ki.