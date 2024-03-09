NewsVideos
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Is Subsidy 'ladder' to power?

Sonam|Updated: Mar 09, 2024, 02:10 AM IST
Yesterday itself, Modi government had announced to increase the subsidy on LPG by one year under the Ujjwala scheme. Today the price of LPG has also been reduced by Rs 100. The central government has already extended the period for giving free food grains to the poor. Another coincidence is that CNG has also become cheaper yesterday. That is, after sarees, blankets, sewing machines, cycles and laptops, the politics of subsidy has shifted to free electricity, water and cash benefits...then what has changed in the country?...and all these benefits are given just before the elections because there is vote profit in it?

