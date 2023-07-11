trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2634197
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Islam is not in danger from anyone, other religions are in danger from Islam

Updated: Jul 11, 2023, 11:28 PM IST
Muhammad bin Abdul Karim Al Issa, General Secretary of the Muslim World League, who came to India from Mecca, has given a big statement on India. He described Indian history and diversity as commendable. But the Muslims of India see Islam in danger. On this issue, political analyst Prof. Sangat Ragi said that Islam is not in danger from anyone, other religions are in danger from Islam.
DNA: Tomorrow belongs to India, Indian economy in 'top gear' in the world
DNA: Tomorrow belongs to India, Indian economy in 'top gear' in the world
Taal Thok Ke: They even commit 'murder' but do not discuss it, when will Rahul open 'love shop' in Bengal
Taal Thok Ke: They even commit 'murder' but do not discuss it, when will Rahul open 'love shop' in Bengal
Deshhit: Deal will be held Between Modi-Macro on 'Rafale' for Navy
Deshhit: Deal will be held Between Modi-Macro on 'Rafale' for Navy
Deshhit: 'Terrorism' will not forgive Seema, people are demanding death sentence for Seema Haider
Deshhit: 'Terrorism' will not forgive Seema, people are demanding death sentence for Seema Haider
Deshhit: India's digital strike on POK, Gilgit started appearing in Jammu-Kashmir in Twitter tagging
Deshhit: India's digital strike on POK, Gilgit started appearing in Jammu-Kashmir in Twitter tagging
