NewsVideos
videoDetails

Kasam Samvidhan Ki: 'Islamic Jihadis killed Hindus'

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 31, 2023, 12:25 AM IST
In Delhi, a minor girl named Sakshi was stabbed 16 times in public by a boy named Sahil, then she was killed by repeatedly crushing her with a stone. Full name- Mohammad Sahil Sarfaraz... who has been sent on police remand for two days by the court. Sakshi was cremated today. Many leaders reached his house. The Delhi government also gave compensation. Watch today's debate on this big issue in Kasam Samvidhan Ki.

All Videos

Deshhit: Dhoni's magic in Pakistan!
6:29
Deshhit: Dhoni's magic in Pakistan!
Deshhit: Pakistanis became a 'devotee' of Dhoni!
28:55
Deshhit: Pakistanis became a 'devotee' of Dhoni!
DNA: Your 2000 notes will be changed without fuss
9:55
DNA: Your 2000 notes will be changed without fuss
DNA: Operation Pink Exposes Famous Jewellers
8:45
DNA: Operation Pink Exposes Famous Jewellers
DNA: PP Jewelers of Pitampura turns black money into white!
7:20
DNA: PP Jewelers of Pitampura turns black money into white!

Trending Videos

6:29
Deshhit: Dhoni's magic in Pakistan!
28:55
Deshhit: Pakistanis became a 'devotee' of Dhoni!
9:55
DNA: Your 2000 notes will be changed without fuss
8:45
DNA: Operation Pink Exposes Famous Jewellers
7:20
DNA: PP Jewelers of Pitampura turns black money into white!
kasam samvidhan ki,Delhi murder case,sakshi murder case,sakshi jhabroo,Sahil Jhabroo,police custody sahil,Jhabroo,sahil police custody,Delhi News,delhi girl murdered today sakshi,Delhi murder news,delhi sakshi murders update,Delhi news today,delhi news live,delhi girl murdered real video,delhi sakshi muder cctv video,delhi sakshi news,delhi sakshi hatyakand,delhi sakshi news today,shahabad murder case,breaking,