Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Knowledge of Gita...and this insult?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 24, 2023, 11:48 PM IST
Hollywood new movie Oppenheimer revolves around the story of a great nuclear scientist. But it is in dispute. The reason is... a very dirty experiment with the verse of Gita. ... That's why Hindu sentiments have flared up. It is a bit selective, when it comes to Islam, we behave very responsibly with our feelings, but when it comes to Hindus, it is not so.
