Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Mayawati welcomes Ram Mandir inauguration in Ayodhya

Sonam|Updated: Jan 16, 2024, 02:34 AM IST
The opposition is saying that Modi and BJP have made Ram Mandir a party event and are taking advantage of the elections. BJP is saying that the opposition is Ramdrohi, and by boycotting the temple inauguration they have shown their true character. Congress has rejected the invitation for Ram Mandir Pran Pratistha. Acharya Pramod Krishnam is also cursing his own party on this issue.

Maldives asks India to withdraw troops
Play Icon22:37
Maldives asks India to withdraw troops
IndiGo pilot attacked over delay
Play Icon28:48
IndiGo pilot attacked over delay
Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha: Exclusive Ground Report from Ayodhya
Play Icon21:12
Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha: Exclusive Ground Report from Ayodhya
DNA: Why propaganda before Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha?
Play Icon12:30
DNA: Why propaganda before Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha?
DNA: Has the system failed in West Bengal?
Play Icon8:1
DNA: Has the system failed in West Bengal?

