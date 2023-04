videoDetails

Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Modi is loved in Pakistan, hated in India

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 12, 2023, 12:10 AM IST

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is on her US tour. Where he has given a big statement on Indian Muslims. He said that the minority community in India is completely safe. After independence, the number of Muslims has increased in our country. Their children study and do jobs. The Finance Minister has also given a statement on the decreasing population of Hindus in Pakistan.