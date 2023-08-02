trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2643460
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Modi's popularity! Sharad Pawar gave tension to I.N.D.I.A.

|Updated: Aug 02, 2023, 12:50 AM IST
When Prime Minister Modi reached Pune to receive the Lokmanya Tilak Award, Shiv Sena and Congress had prepared for the protest. Note that Sharad Pawar's NCP was not in it. Well Modi reached the stage to receive the award. Sharad Pawar warmly welcomed Modi. After this, praised Modi in the speech. Said that the prestige of the country has increased in Modi's era. Shivaji was also mentioned.

