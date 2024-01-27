trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2714462
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Nitish Kumar likely to take oath on Sunday

Sonam|Updated: Jan 27, 2024, 12:00 AM IST
If political experts of Bihar are to be believed, Nitish Kumar has once again decided to make a comeback. Once again he is trying to join BJP and for this he is ready to extinguish Lalu Yadav's lantern. Today there were two such occasions when Nitish and Tejashwi had to be together. Both were seen together in the parade on 26 January but the distance was clearly visible.

