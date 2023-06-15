NewsVideos
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Opposition's mega plan out, 2024 agenda revealed

|Updated: Jun 15, 2023, 12:18 AM IST
The preparations of the ruling party and the opposition for the Lok Sabha elections 2024 are in full swing. The phase of election rallies and meetings is going on. While the BJP and its allies are staking claim to remain in power, the opposition is leaving no stone unturned to grab power. The preparations of the ruling party and the opposition for the Lok Sabha elections 2024 are in full swing. The phase of election rallies and meetings is going on. Watch today's debate on this big issue in Kasam Samvidhan Ki.

Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Deepak Chaurasia's question to Rajeev Ranjan
9:40
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Deepak Chaurasia's question to Rajeev Ranjan
Nitish Kumar's big statement, elections can be held even before 2024
0:53
Nitish Kumar's big statement, elections can be held even before 2024
Consultation process on Uniform Civil Code begins before 2024 elections
2:14
Consultation process on Uniform Civil Code begins before 2024 elections
Mahapanchayat against love jihad in Uttarkashi canceled
0:36
Mahapanchayat against love jihad in Uttarkashi canceled
Baat Pate Ki: Putin is deceiving Modi?
8:30
Baat Pate Ki: Putin is deceiving Modi?

