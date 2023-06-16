NewsVideos
videoDetails

Kasam Samvidhan Ki: PM Museum! Ajay Alok reminded 'Congress' of 'History'

|Updated: Jun 16, 2023, 09:38 PM IST
The name of the Nehru Memorial Museum and Library in Delhi has been changed. Now it will be known as Prime Minister Museum and Library. The Congress has targeted the Modi government over the name change. Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said that Modi is another name for narrow-mindedness and vendetta. BJP also retaliated on this issue. Watch today's debate on this big issue in Kasam Samvidhan Ki.

All Videos

Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Congress angry over renaming of Nehru Memorial
play icon35:39
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Congress angry over renaming of Nehru Memorial
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Congress spokesperson said – History cannot be changed by removing the picture from the wall
play icon8:18
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Congress spokesperson said – History cannot be changed by removing the picture from the wall
Baat Pate Ki: Bombing in West Bengal on the last day of nomination, 4 dead, many injured
play icon39:6
Baat Pate Ki: Bombing in West Bengal on the last day of nomination, 4 dead, many injured
DNA: Non-Stop News: June 16, 2023
play icon3:52
DNA: Non-Stop News: June 16, 2023
Baat Pate Ki: Lathis lashed out at Bajrang Dal workers who came to hand over the memorandum to the police in Indore
play icon9:57
Baat Pate Ki: Lathis lashed out at Bajrang Dal workers who came to hand over the memorandum to the police in Indore

Trending Videos

Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Congress angry over renaming of Nehru Memorial
play icon35:39
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Congress angry over renaming of Nehru Memorial
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Congress spokesperson said – History cannot be changed by removing the picture from the wall
play icon8:18
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Congress spokesperson said – History cannot be changed by removing the picture from the wall
Baat Pate Ki: Bombing in West Bengal on the last day of nomination, 4 dead, many injured
play icon39:6
Baat Pate Ki: Bombing in West Bengal on the last day of nomination, 4 dead, many injured
DNA: Non-Stop News: June 16, 2023
play icon3:52
DNA: Non-Stop News: June 16, 2023
Baat Pate Ki: Lathis lashed out at Bajrang Dal workers who came to hand over the memorandum to the police in Indore
play icon9:57
Baat Pate Ki: Lathis lashed out at Bajrang Dal workers who came to hand over the memorandum to the police in Indore
kasam samvidhan ki,nehru memorial museum name changed,nehru memorial museum changed name,nehru memorial museum renamed,Nehru Memorial Museum and Library,Nehru Memorial Museum,nehru memorial museum library,nehru memorial museum and library new delhi,Nehru museum,name change,museum of prime ministers,prime minister museum delhi,prime ministers’ museum news,new name,museum for prime minister in india,prime minister museum,pm modi inaugurates prime ministers' museum,