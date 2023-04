videoDetails

Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Ram is a devotee, so will he be allowed to be attacked? Prem Shukla

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 03, 2023, 09:56 PM IST

Stones are being pelted at the procession of Ram devotees in Bihar and Bengal. After which today BJP has become an attacker on Mamta Banerjee and Nitish Kumar. In the Kasam Samvidhan Ki show, the BJP spokesperson said that Ram is a devotee, so he will not be protected, will he be allowed to be attacked?