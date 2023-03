videoDetails

Kasam Samvidhan Ki: RJD spokesperson told BJP an anti-reservation party

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 27, 2023, 10:24 PM IST

Congress party has celebrated today as black day. Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary and Sonia Gandhi herself reached the Parliament wearing black clothes. In Kasam Samvidhan Ki, RJD spokesperson has accused BJP of being an anti-reservation and anti-OBC party.