Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Shivam Tyagi gave a befitting reply to Mamata!

|Updated: Jun 06, 2023, 12:02 AM IST
Politics is at its peak after the Balasore accident. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee raised the issue of Godhra on the pretext of Balasore. Without taking the name of PM Modi, he said that many accidents happened during your time too but no one raised an issue. On this, Union Minister Ramdas Athawale retaliated, saying that the opposition has no issue to surround the government. Watch today's debate on this big issue in Kasam Samvidhan Ki.

