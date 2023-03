videoDetails

Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Stone pelting at Ram Navami procession in West Bengal

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 31, 2023, 12:29 AM IST

On the occasion of Ram Navami, stones have been pelted at the devotees of Ram taking out a procession in West Bengal. Here the crowd of miscreants set many vehicles on fire. Watch today's debate on this big issue in Kasam Samvidhan Ki.