Kasam Samvidhan Ki: 'Terrorist' nexus against India Exposed!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 22, 2023, 12:32 AM IST
Tension in relations between the two countries is at its peak after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made serious allegations against India regarding the murder of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar. Amid deteriorating relations between the two countries, the Indian Foreign Ministry held an important press conference on Thursday. During this, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said that we have shared very specific information with them about terrorist activities on Canadian soil. But Canada has not shared any specific information with India. Canada has become a safe haven for terrorist activities. He needs to think about his international reputation.
