videoDetails

Kasam Samvidhan Ki: The Kerala Story is in headlines even before its release

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 27, 2023, 11:27 PM IST

The Kerala Story is in headlines even before its release. Controversy seems to be arising on this film made on Love Jihad. This film is going to release on 5th May. But, the trailer of the film has created a new political storm.It is shown in the film how Hindu and Christian girls of Kerala are trapped in the trap of love jihad and made to join ISIS. Watch today's debate on this big issue in Kasam Samvidhan Ki show.