NewsVideos
videoDetails

Kasam Samvidhan Ki: The Kerala Story is in headlines even before its release

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Apr 27, 2023, 11:27 PM IST
The Kerala Story is in headlines even before its release. Controversy seems to be arising on this film made on Love Jihad. This film is going to release on 5th May. But, the trailer of the film has created a new political storm.It is shown in the film how Hindu and Christian girls of Kerala are trapped in the trap of love jihad and made to join ISIS. Watch today's debate on this big issue in Kasam Samvidhan Ki show.

All Videos

Trailer of film 'The Kerala Story' based on Love Jihad created new political storm
8:27
 Trailer of film 'The Kerala Story' based on Love Jihad created new political storm
Controversy seems to be brewing over film 'The Kerala Story' based on Love Jihad
8:49
Controversy seems to be brewing over film 'The Kerala Story' based on Love Jihad
DNA: Non-Stop News: April 27, 2023
5:5
DNA: Non-Stop News: April 27, 2023
TOP 50: Congress National President presented clarification on his statement
7:16
TOP 50: Congress National President presented clarification on his statement
Baat Pate Ki: Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel paid tribute to martyrs
38:45
Baat Pate Ki: Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel paid tribute to martyrs

Trending Videos

8:27
Trailer of film 'The Kerala Story' based on Love Jihad created new political storm
8:49
Controversy seems to be brewing over film 'The Kerala Story' based on Love Jihad
5:5
DNA: Non-Stop News: April 27, 2023
7:16
TOP 50: Congress National President presented clarification on his statement
38:45
Baat Pate Ki: Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel paid tribute to martyrs
kasam samvidhan ki,the kerala story trailer,the kerala story movie,the kerala story teaser,the kerala story movie trailer,the kerala story teaser review,the kerala story director,the kerala story movie release date,the kerala story first look,the kerala stroy,the kerala story,the kerala story 2022,the kerala story release date,kerala story teaser,the kerala story adah sharma,kerala stories,kerala story,film kerala story,real story of the kerala story,