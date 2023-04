videoDetails

Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Was Atiq-Ashraf's murder negligence or conspiracy?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 29, 2023, 01:12 AM IST

It has been 14 days since the murder of Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf. Today a question was asked in the Supreme Court that Atiq's murder happened because of the negligence of the police? Or was it a well thought out plan. This petition was given in the Supreme Court for the investigation of 183 encounters in the Yogi government. Watch today's debate on this big issue in Kasam Samvidhan Ki show.