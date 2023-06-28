NewsVideos
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: 'We are not talking about faith..we are talking about Political Islam'

|Updated: Jun 28, 2023, 11:40 PM IST
What happens to a terrorist? After death does he get hell or heaven? Do 72 Hurons really welcome him in Jannat? No one has the exact answer to all these questions, but a film is coming on this issue - 72 Hooren. The censor board has not given its approval to the trailer of this film. Watch today's debate on this big issue in Kasam Samvidhan Ki.

Ashok Pandit on Censor Board's rejection EXCLUSIVE | 72 Hoorin Trailer
play icon8:9
Ashok Pandit on Censor Board's rejection EXCLUSIVE | 72 Hoorin Trailer
Tomato prices have reached Rs 100 a kg
play icon12:32
Tomato prices have reached Rs 100 a kg
DNA: China is responsible for 70 lakh deaths from Corona
play icon7:45
DNA: China is responsible for 70 lakh deaths from Corona
Baat Pate Ki: Ruckus in Mumbai on bringing goat... A great battle broke out in the society!
play icon9:30
Baat Pate Ki: Ruckus in Mumbai on bringing goat... A great battle broke out in the society!
Uttarakhand government prepared draft on UCC
play icon49:27
Uttarakhand government prepared draft on UCC

