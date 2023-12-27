trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2703507
Kasam Samvidhan ki: 'Who are you to send invitation', says Bhadauria's on Ramlala Pran-Pratishtha

|Updated: Dec 27, 2023, 11:48 PM IST
Kasam Samvidhan ki: First of all, see the grand Ram temple from the new pictures which have come from Ayodhya today. Preparations for the inauguration of Ram temple are in full swing. The work of making the temple grand and divine has intensified. The number of workers has been increased. When PM Modi consecrates Ram Lalla on January 22, the ceremony will be of world class.

