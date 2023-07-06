trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2631866
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Why did Muslim leaders get angry after saying that you want to end Islamic law?

|Updated: Jul 06, 2023, 10:56 PM IST
The market of discussions about UCC has again heated up in the country. Before the Lok Sabha elections are to be held in 2024, once again the matter of implementing UCC has come up for discussion. PM Modi has also talked about implementing UCC. Meanwhile, Muslim leaders got angry at UCC in a debate show. Muslim leader Rashid Sharif said that you want to end Islamic law.
Cre Trending Videos

All Videos

Deshhit: If Modi comes in 2024, Pakistan will be in plight, India will have PoK । PM Modi । Putin. News
play icon31:34
Deshhit: If Modi comes in 2024, Pakistan will be in plight, India will have PoK । PM Modi । Putin. News
DNA: DNA test of atonement sponsored by CM Shivraj, the 'sin' will be washed away by washing the victim's feet
play icon10:46
DNA: DNA test of atonement sponsored by CM Shivraj, the 'sin' will be washed away by washing the victim's feet
Baat Pate Ki: Camera found in girls toilet, Bajrang Dal workers washed away the principal
play icon9:24
Baat Pate Ki: Camera found in girls toilet, Bajrang Dal workers washed away the principal
Baat Pate Ki: Bageshwar Baba Dhirendra Krishna Shastri's Hanuman Katha in Delhi. Before this, the Kalash Yatra was taken out.
play icon7:42
Baat Pate Ki: Bageshwar Baba Dhirendra Krishna Shastri's Hanuman Katha in Delhi. Before this, the Kalash Yatra was taken out.
Delhi: Rahul Gandhi meets Sharad Pawar at his residence amid political crisis in NCP
play icon1:1
Delhi: Rahul Gandhi meets Sharad Pawar at his residence amid political crisis in NCP
CRE Recommended Videos

Trending Videos

Deshhit: If Modi comes in 2024, Pakistan will be in plight, India will have PoK । PM Modi । Putin. News
play icon31:34
Deshhit: If Modi comes in 2024, Pakistan will be in plight, India will have PoK । PM Modi । Putin. News
DNA: DNA test of atonement sponsored by CM Shivraj, the 'sin' will be washed away by washing the victim's feet
play icon10:46
DNA: DNA test of atonement sponsored by CM Shivraj, the 'sin' will be washed away by washing the victim's feet
Baat Pate Ki: Camera found in girls toilet, Bajrang Dal workers washed away the principal
play icon9:24
Baat Pate Ki: Camera found in girls toilet, Bajrang Dal workers washed away the principal
Baat Pate Ki: Bageshwar Baba Dhirendra Krishna Shastri's Hanuman Katha in Delhi. Before this, the Kalash Yatra was taken out.
play icon7:42
Baat Pate Ki: Bageshwar Baba Dhirendra Krishna Shastri's Hanuman Katha in Delhi. Before this, the Kalash Yatra was taken out.
Delhi: Rahul Gandhi meets Sharad Pawar at his residence amid political crisis in NCP
play icon1:1
Delhi: Rahul Gandhi meets Sharad Pawar at his residence amid political crisis in NCP
muslim on ucc,muslims on ucc,muslims on common civil code,pm modi statement on ucc,debate on ucc,hindu vs muslim,pm modi on uniform civil code,UCC,narendra modi on uniform civil code,uniform civil code in hindi,uniform civil code in india,Indian democracy,uniform civil code bjp,uniform civil code news,uniform civil code india,Uniform Civil Code,uniform civil code debate,kasam samvidhan ki,Zee News,Lok Sabha Elections 2024,rashid sharif simplb,