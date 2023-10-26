trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2680058
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Will Nitish-Akhilesh play big 'game'?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 26, 2023, 01:56 AM IST
After the broad daylight murder in Bharatpur, questions are being raised about the law and order situation in Rajasthan. Meanwhile, during the debate, Congress hit back at BJP and mentioned Manipur. Watch the country's most famous debate show 'Kasam Samvidhan Ki' with Deepak Chaurasia.
Australia Beats Netherlands: Glenn Maxwell thrashes Netherlands
play icon25:27
Australia Beats Netherlands: Glenn Maxwell thrashes Netherlands
DNA: Will India 'blacklist' Canada in FATF?
play icon11:3
DNA: Will India 'blacklist' Canada in FATF?
DNA: Muslim countries become the shield of Hamas
play icon7:16
DNA: Muslim countries become the shield of Hamas
DNA: Death looms over 23 lakh people of Gaza
play icon9:5
DNA: Death looms over 23 lakh people of Gaza
DNA: Pakistan on India's target amid Hamas war
play icon6:3
DNA: Pakistan on India's target amid Hamas war

