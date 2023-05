videoDetails

Kasam Samvidhan Ki: 'Will remove Shri Ram's picture from the constitution book'?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 15, 2023, 11:54 PM IST

The manner in which Dhirendra Shastri is giving a statement from Naubatpur in Patna has led to a political tussle. Political counterattack is being done by making Baba the base, looking at the overall atmosphere, it seems that the whole game is about 2024.