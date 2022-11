Kashmir: 3 terrorists including LeT commander killed in Pulwama encounter, this is what the ADGP said...

| Updated: Nov 02, 2022, 02:15 PM IST

Averting a major terror incident, three terrorists including Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) commander Mukhtar Bhat were killed in two separate encounters by security forces. ADGP made some big revelations, watch the story...