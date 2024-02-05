trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2717890
Kashmir Snowfall: Kashmir's Gulmarg covers in thick blanket of snowfall

Updated: Feb 05, 2024, 01:02 PM IST
Kashmir Snowfall: With the beginning of the month of February, the period of snowfall has started. A white sheet has been spread over the valleys from Himachal Pradesh to Kashmir. Wherever you look, you can see only snow. There is snow on the roads. There is snow on the roofs of the houses, trees are laden with snow. The beautiful sight created by snowfall is a sight to behold. The hill station is buzzing with snowfall. There is a crowd of tourists in the hill station to enjoy the snowfall. Be it Kashmir or Himachal or Uttarakhand, tourists are coming to enjoy the snowfall.

