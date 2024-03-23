Advertisement
Kejriwal Arrest Update: 'AAP drowned in alcohol...', accused Anurag Thakur

Sonam|Updated: Mar 23, 2024, 04:16 PM IST
Anurag Thakur on Kejriwal Arrest Update: BJP has targeted Kejriwal's arrest. Union Minister Anurag Thakur accused the Aam Aadmi Party and said that many leaders are in jail in the liquor scam. And Kejriwal had started the lie. Those who used to give clean chit to people till yesterday are in jail today. He also mentioned Sisodia.

